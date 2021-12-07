Libyan Military to Discuss in Moscow on Dec 8 Exit of Foreign Troops - Russian Diplomat

The Libyan military from the "5+5" committee will discuss in Moscow on Wednesday the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, they will be received at the foreign ministry, Russian Charge d'Affaires in Libya Dzhamshed Boltaev told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Libyan military from the "5+5" committee will discuss in Moscow on Wednesday the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, they will be received at the foreign ministry, Russian Charge d'Affaires in Libya Dzhamshed Boltaev told Sputnik.

"The '5+5' Committee will meet in Moscow on December 8 to resolve issues related to the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya, they will be received by the Russian Foreign Ministry," Boltaev said.

Earlier, the moral training chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khaled Al-Mahjoub, told Sputnik that the intra-Libyan military committee had gone to Turkey a few days ago, after which its representatives would pay a visit to Russia to discuss the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya.

A joint military commission of the Libyan parties began to work in Geneva in February, which includes five high-ranking military personnel from the Government of National Unity (PNU) and five from the LNA. During the negotiations, an agreement was reached on a permanent ceasefire and the opening of traffic along the main transport artery, which connects the west of the country with the east.