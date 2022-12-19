Libyan Minister Accuses UN Mission, Foreign Actors of Splitting Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A number of countries and the UN mission have been involved in Libya's split between different political forces, Halid Saad, the Libyan Justice Minister of Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha's government, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The international community has significantly affected the internal division in Libya, not all countries, but some that have been looking to profit in Libya... These countries recognize governments that are loyal to them and pursue their interests," Saad said.

The minister noted that UN diplomats have caused a lack of consensus among Libyan forces.

"The UN mission sent many special envoys to Libya. In fact, many of these figures in Libya have made unprecedented efforts for conducting reforms, forming a unified government, returning Libya's sovereignty after violations of both illegal migration and other issues that have hurt the country. But I believe that the UN mission deviated from the right path in many issues concerning Libya's internal affairs," the minister added.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in a NATO-led intervention in 2011.

The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. The eastern part is under control of the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, who supported Bashagha.

Dbeibah was elected as interim prime minister in a UN-brokered vote in February 2021. He was supposed to yield power to new authorities after a general election in December of that year, but the Libyan electoral authority canceled the vote. In March, the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives elected Bashagha as prime minister. However, Dbeibeh, had previously stated that he would not transfer power until the presidential elections, which turned into a dual power in the country.

In May, Bashagha, after an unsuccessful attempt to install the cabinet in Tripoli, announced that the government would start working in the city of Sirte. In late August, fighting erupted in Tripoli between detachments loyal to Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Bashagha. Following the fight, the United Nations said it was worried that the stalemate in the electoral process poses a threat to security in Libya.