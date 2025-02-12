Open Menu

Libyan Minister Wounded In Assassination Attempt

Libya's minister for cabinet affairs, Adel Juma, was wounded in an attempted assassination in the capital Tripoli on Wednesday, the Government of National Unity said in a statement

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Libya's minister for cabinet affairs, Adel Juma, was wounded in an attempted assassination in the capital Tripoli on Wednesday, the Government of National Unity said in a statement.

The UN-recognised GNU, which is based in Tripoli, condemned the attack and said Juma was "in stable condition" after "shots were fired at his car" by an unknown assailant.

It said an investigation was opened "to track down the perpetrators", adding that it "will not tolerate any attempts that threaten the security and stability of the state".

Reports said Juma was shot in the leg.

Juma has served in the role overseeing coordination between Dbeibah's office and other ministries for the Tripoli-based government since March 2021.

He is considered one of Dbeibah's closest advisors.

