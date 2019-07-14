Libyan National Army Beginning New Offensive on Tripoli - General

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, is launching another offensive against the Libyan capital of Tripoli, hoping to take control of the city's main square, an LNA general and brigade commander told Sputnik.

"The Libyan national army is beginning a new phase, we will be at the gate of sacred Martyrs' Square, the enemy is being defeated and has started fleeing from the battlefield to carry out terrorist attacks inside the city," the general said.

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two rival authorities: the LNA-backed parliament rules over eastern Libya, while the UN-supported Government of National Accord controls the other part of the country.

The confrontation between the two rival Libyan authorities dangerously escalated in early April, after the forces of the LNA launched an offensive on Tripoli to free it from those whom it describes as terrorists.