Libyan National Army Commander Haftar In Good Health - LNA Spokesman

Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The health of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is in good shape, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari told Sputnik.

"He is well and his health is in good shape. He commands the political and military conflict. He has meetings, sees delegations and conducts visits, both official and with people and tribes," al-Mismari said, commenting on media reports that suggested that Haftar was experiencing some health issues.

Al-Mismari underlined that someone in his position would not be able to carry out his duties without a robust health.

Haftar has been at the forefront of the Libyan war since at least 2015, when he took command of the armed forces fighting on behalf of the Tobruk-based elected government. Media circulated rumors about Haftar experiencing ill health, even suffering a stroke, but the field marshal duly appears in public without noticeable ailments. LNA representatives have consistently labeled such reports as fake news.

Your Thoughts and Comments

