Libyan National Army Commander Haftar Returns Home After Moscow Peace Talks - Press Office

Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has arrived in Libya after walking out of the Moscow ceasefire talks with his rival, Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA's General Command press office said in the early hours of Thursday.

Haftar left the GNA-LNA talks mediated by Russia and Turkey without sealing the ceasefire agreement. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the LNA commander requested two days to discuss the deal with the country's tribal leaders supporting the LNA.

After leaving Moscow, he reportedly arrived in Jordan's capital of Amman to change airport in order to avoid the Turkish airspace.

"The Libyan National Army's commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, returned to his homeland," the media office said in a press release on Twitter.

The office added that a number of military and civilian officials were at Haftar's official reception ceremony.

The peace process on resolving the Libyan crisis will continue under the UN auspices in Germany's Berlin on Sunday.

