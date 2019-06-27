UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Confirms Handing Over Captured Mercenary Pilot Fighting For GNA To US

Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA) confirmed on Thursday that it had handed over an American pilot, who had been captured during hostilities in Tripoli while fighting alongside the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, back to the United States.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Air Force veteran Jamie Sponaugle had been released from captivity in Libya, where he had been kept since early May.

"The Libyan National Army has handed over a recently captured American mercenary to U.S. officials for immediate deportation from Libya. Jamie Sponaugle a mercenary pilot was captured after his plane was downed during fighting in Tripoli ordered by GNA to destroy infrastructure," LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari wrote on Twitter.

Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli.

The GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city. Nearly 740 people have already died in the Tripoli clashes, with more than 4,400 injured, according to the World Health Organization.

LNA, meanwhile, has repeatedly accused the GNA of recruiting foreign mercenaries to fight its forces, including using the proceeds from selling oil to finance such groups.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

