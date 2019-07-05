Libyan National Army Downs Warplane of GNA Forces - Press Service

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, downed on Thursday a warplane of the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA press service said.

"Our heroic forces have downed a warplane of the militia after its attempt to carry out an airstrike on [the city of] Tarhunah. The plane took off in [the city of] Misrata. All crew members have died," the LNA press service said in a statement.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict.

Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed GNA.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The eastern Libyan forces have already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.