UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan National Army Downs Warplane Of GNA Forces - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Libyan National Army Downs Warplane of GNA Forces - Press Service

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, downed on Thursday a warplane of the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA press service said.

"Our heroic forces have downed a warplane of the militia after its attempt to carry out an airstrike on [the city of] Tarhunah. The plane took off in [the city of] Misrata. All crew members have died," the LNA press service said in a statement.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict.

Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part governed by the UN-backed GNA.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The eastern Libyan forces have already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

Related Topics

Army Died Tripoli Libya April All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

1 hour ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

2 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

1 hour ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

1 hour ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

1 hour ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.