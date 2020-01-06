Libyan National Army Enters Sirte, Takes Control Over Sea Port - Source

The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has entered the city of Sirte and has taken control over the city's sea port, a source in the LNA told Sputnik on Monday

"[The LNA] has also taken control of as-Saadi military base, some city areas, and is now heading to the city center," the source, which is close to the LNA leadership, added.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The LNA has been trying to seize control over the country's capital of Tripoli, currently controlled by the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord, since April 2019. Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, is Gaddafi's birthplace.