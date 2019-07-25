Libyan National Army Head Pledges to Soon 'Raise Banner of Victory' Over Tripoli

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), said that his forces would soon raise the victory banner over the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

"[The Libyan] people and military will soon raise the victory in the center of the capital [Tripoli]. We gained a victory over terrorists, their supporters and everybody who has taken up arms against civilians in order to make Tripoli a safe city for its residents and those who enter it," Haftar said in an address, aired live by local tv broadcasters, late on Wednesday.

Haftar emphasized that LNA sought to make sure that "there is not a single piece of land [in Libya] that terrorists dare to soil with their dirty feet.

"

Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The rival Government of National Accord has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the capital of Libya.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since the long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.