UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan National Army Jets Strike GNA Forces In Garyan In Bid To Retake City - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:54 PM

Libyan National Army Jets Strike GNA Forces in Garyan in Bid to Retake City - Reports

The air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) has attacked the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the city of Garyan, southwest of Tripoli, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) has attacked the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the city of Garyan, southwest of Tripoli, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Al Hadath tv channel, massive airstrikes were carried out as part of the LNA operation that was launched earlier in the week and is aimed at retaking control over the city, which was recently recaptured by the GNA.

The LNA is currently awaiting the arrival of its ground troops and strike forces to the area, with the media outlet projecting violent clashes between the sides in the coming hours.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated in April, when the LNA began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.

Related Topics

Army Tripoli Libya April Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition opens in Dubai

11 minutes ago

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on ..

18 minutes ago

New Greek PM promises tax cuts in first cabinet me ..

18 minutes ago

'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' campaign starts, peopl ..

11 minutes ago

American girl marries with jobless Pakistani boy i ..

12 minutes ago

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.