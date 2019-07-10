Libyan National Army Jets Strike GNA Forces in Garyan in Bid to Retake City - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) has attacked the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the city of Garyan, southwest of Tripoli, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) has attacked the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the city of Garyan, southwest of Tripoli, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Al Hadath tv channel, massive airstrikes were carried out as part of the LNA operation that was launched earlier in the week and is aimed at retaking control over the city, which was recently recaptured by the GNA.

The LNA is currently awaiting the arrival of its ground troops and strike forces to the area, with the media outlet projecting violent clashes between the sides in the coming hours.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated in April, when the LNA began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.