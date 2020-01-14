Libyan National Army Leader Fails to Sign Deal With Sarraj in Moscow - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has left Moscow without signing an agreement with Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, a Libyan source told Sputnik in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Monday, Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks mediated by Russia and Turkey.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Haftar had asked for a little extra time to look at a draft ceasefire agreement between Libya's conflicting sides.

"Marshal Haftar has left Moscow. He did not sign the agreement," the Libyan source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the LNA and the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire. However, Hamid al-Safi, the adviser to the speaker of Libya's east-based parliament, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the agreement had not been signed yet.