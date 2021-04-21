Libyan National Army Preparing to Send Units to Border With Chad - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) is preparing to send its units to a border with Chad after the death of President Idriss Deby, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Libyan National Army is preparing its units to be sent to the south of Libya in order to secure the border with Chad," the source said, adding that the LNA is not ruling out attacks from the Chadian opposition.

Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontlines in the fight against a rebel group. He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to the sustained injuries on Tuesday. The Transitional Military Council of Chad was established after Deby's death.