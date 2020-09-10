UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Puts Ballistic Missiles Shipped By USSR Into Operation - Spokesman

Thu 10th September 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) has brought R-17 Scud B ballistic missiles that had been supplied back from the Soviet Union to working order, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari told Sputnik.

"The LNA engineers managed to bring some of the R-17 missiles that had been delivered from the Soviet Union to Libya to working order. They entered service with the army," al-Mismari said.

The USSR shipped 200 missiles of this type to the North African country, the spokesman added, noting that 100 of them are currently stored in warehouses in the eastern part of the country.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the LNA.

In August, the GNA has declared an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

More Stories From World

