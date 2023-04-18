UrduPoint.com

Libyan National Army Released 6 Detainees As Result Of Negotiations - UN Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Libyan National Army Released 6 Detainees as Result of Negotiations - UN Official

The Libyan National Army has released six detainees as a result of negotiations between the warring parties in Libya, United Nations Special Representative Abdoulaye Bathily said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Libyan National Army has released six detainees as a result of negotiations between the warring parties in Libya, United Nations Special Representative Abdoulaye Bathily said on Tuesday.

"As a result of these consultations, on 8 April 2023, Libyan National Army authorities released six detainees from western Libya as a confidence-building measure," Bathily said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The meetings between military units and security formations from the east, west and south of Libya achieved a breakthrough and have a symbolic value, Bathily said.

Libya has faced multiple crises after the Western countries intervened militarily in 2011 and overthrew its government while helping Islamic extremists kill the country's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The military intervention created a power vacuum that split Libya into rival factions.

The United Nations has been trying to assist Libya hold a general election but internal divisions resulted in canceling of the vote that was set for 2021.

