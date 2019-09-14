UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 05:50 AM

Libyan National Army Says 3 Servicemen Killed by Turkish Drones Strike South of Tripoli

TRIPOLI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said that three servicemen had been killed by a strike, carried out by Turkish drones south of Tripoli.

The LNA command said on late Friday in a statement that it was feeling sorrow at the death of a colonel, captain and soldier, who were killed by the strike.

The LNA spokesman, Col. Ahmed Mismari, said on his Facebook page that the LNA had repelled an air attack, staged by terror groups on Al Jufra base in northern Libya.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the country's eastern part controlled by the LNA, and the western part headed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA. The latter, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive, called Volcano of Rage.

