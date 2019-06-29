UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Says Closed Skies For Tripoli-Bound Turkish Civilian Planes

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

Libyan National Army Says Closed Skies for Tripoli-Bound Turkish Civilian Planes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) has been ordered to close the country's skies for Tripoli-bound Turkish civilian planes, the LNA spokesman, Ahmed Mismari, said, accusing Turkey of supporting the forces loyal to the western Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Friday, the LNA said its air defenses had shot down a drone launched by the GNA near Tripoli, adding that the drone had been produced in Turkey. At a press conference in Benghazi on the same day, Mismari said that Turkish drones had been used in the recent GNA operation to recapture the strategic city of Garyan to the south of Tripoli from the LNA.

"[LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar ordered] to close Libya's skies for Tripoli-bound Turkish civilian planes," Mismari said at the press conference, adding that Libyan airplanes were also banned from flying to Turkey.

Moreover, the LNA forces had been ordered to attack Turkish ships crossing into Libya's waters, Mismari added.

The LNA has been engaged in an operation to regain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed GNA, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive.

