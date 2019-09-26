UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Says Destroyed Turkish Drone At Tripoli's Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:26 PM

Libyan National Army Says Destroyed Turkish Drone at Tripoli's Airport

The Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Thursday that it had destroyed a Turkish drone at Tripoli's Mitiga airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Thursday that it had destroyed a Turkish drone at Tripoli's Mitiga airport.

"The [LNA] Air Force's fighters have conducted airstrikes on the airbase of Mitiga, destroying a Turkish drone in the base's military section, [along with] storehouses and firing positions," the LNA's information service said in a statement on Facebook.

Since the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

