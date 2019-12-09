UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Says Unsure Of When Battle For Tripoli Will End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:44 PM

Libyan National Army Says Unsure of When Battle for Tripoli Will End

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is not able to determine an exact timeline of when the battle for the nation's capital, Tripoli, will end, Col. Ahmed Mismari, the army's spokesman, told Sputnik on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is not able to determine an exact timeline of when the battle for the nation's capital, Tripoli, will end, Col. Ahmed Mismari, the army's spokesman, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Bloomberg news agency cited Abdulhadi Lahweej, the foreign minister of the LNA-backed government based in the eastern city of Tobruk, as saying that Haftar's army planned to enter Tripoli by the end of the year.

"The fighting continues, and we cannot say when it will end," Mismari said.

On October 15, Haftar himself told Sputnik that no specific timeline for the liberation of Tripoli could be set.

After Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, Libya ceased functioning as a unified state. Two rival governments the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord and the LNA have split the country in half. Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli in April.

