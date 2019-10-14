UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Sends Extra Soldiers To Tripoli As Confrontation Looms

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Libyan National Army Sends Extra Soldiers to Tripoli as Confrontation Looms

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the deployment of additional military reinforcements to the Libyan capital of Tripoli, member of the LNA Military Information Division Mundhir Khartoush told Sputnik.

"The 73rd Infantry Brigade is providing the [LNA] army's troops with five battalions, 303 artillery brigades, 298 tanks forces and three infantry battalions," Khartoush said.

Haftar's army has been engaged in clashes with forces loyal to the western-based Government of National Accord since April.

According to the World Health Organization, the armed conflict in Libya has left hundreds of people dead and thousands more injured.

