CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), is highly unlikely to step down, the spokesman for the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) told Sputnik, following media reports about the pending resignation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed officials, that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed it with Libyan and international politicians.

According to LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari, Sarraj is "under immense pressure" from armed groups, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, Turkey and a number of other countries that are "implementing the project of foreign hegemony over the resources of the Libyan people.

"Nevertheless, I rule out Sarraj's resignation because his resignation would put an end to the Skhirat agreements, which provide [the GNA with] international legitimacy that let foreign countries interfere in Libyan affairs," the spokesman said.

The labor minister of the Tripoli-based government, Mahdi Amin, earlier also refuted the claims.