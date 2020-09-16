UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan National Army Skeptical About Sarraj's Alleged Plans To Resign

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Libyan National Army Skeptical About Sarraj's Alleged Plans to Resign

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), is highly unlikely to step down, the spokesman for the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) told Sputnik, following media reports about the pending resignation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed officials, that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed it with Libyan and international politicians.

According to LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari, Sarraj is "under immense pressure" from armed groups, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, Turkey and a number of other countries that are "implementing the project of foreign hegemony over the resources of the Libyan people.

"

"Nevertheless, I rule out Sarraj's resignation because his resignation would put an end to the Skhirat agreements, which provide [the GNA with] international legitimacy that let foreign countries interfere in Libyan affairs," the spokesman said.

The labor minister of the Tripoli-based government, Mahdi Amin, earlier also refuted the claims.

Related Topics

Army Interior Minister Turkey Libya Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

1 hour ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

1 hour ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

2 hours ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.