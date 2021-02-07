UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army Welcomes Election Of Transitional Executive Authority - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

Libyan National Army Welcomes Election of Transitional Executive Authority - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority in the country, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said.

In a Saturday video address, Mismari expressed his congratulations saying that "Libyans hope that the activities of the new executive leaders of Libya will prepare all the conditions for holding national elections on December 24, 2021."

The LNA also praised the peace efforts of UN Acting Special Envoy and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj welcomed the election of the transitional executive authority in Libya.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF elected Mohammad Younes Menfi, former GNA ambassador in Greece, as the new head of the Presidency Council.

Turkey welcomed the election of the transitional executive authority in Libya. Yassin Aktai, advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik on Saturday that the election will not have an impact on the Turkish military presence in Libya.

