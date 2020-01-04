UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Army's Head Declares General Mobilization, Resistance To Foreign Troops

Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Libyan National Army's Head Declares General Mobilization, Resistance to Foreign Troops

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar declared general mobilization and resistance to foreign troops amid the Turkish plans to send forces to support the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament voted to send military reinforcements to the Libyan allies, who have been under siege since April by the eastern-based army of Haftar.

"Today, we are declaring the jihad and general mobilization. Men and women, officers and civilians will be provided with weapons," the LNA commander said in a televised address.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with Haftar's LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the country's west.

