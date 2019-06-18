Libyan National Convicted on 2 of 17 Counts for Role in Benghazi Attack - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A US court found a Libyan national guilty on two charges of terrorism for his role in the 2012 Benghazi attack but could not reach a decision on 15 other counts, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Mustafa al-Imam, a Libyan national approximately 48 years old, was found guilty of terrorism charges for his participation in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the US Special Mission and Annex in Benghazi, Libya. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and US government personnel Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty died in the attack at the Mission and the nearby Annex in Benghazi," the release said on Monday. "The jury failed to reach a verdict on 15 other charged counts, leading the court to declare a mistrial on June 17, 2019.

"

Al-Imam, who was captured in Libya in 2017, was found guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and "maliciously destroying and injuring a dwelling and placing lives in jeopardy," according to the release.

The Libyan national now faces up to 35 years in prison based on the combined maximum penalty for the two crimes. The US government has not yet announced whether to retry Al-Imam on the 15 remaining counts, the release added.

On September 11-12, 2012, an armed group of Libyan jihadists attacked an American diplomatic mission in Benghazi, killing an ambassador and three other Americans.