UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan National Convicted On 2 Of 17 Counts For Role In Benghazi Attack - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:50 AM

Libyan National Convicted on 2 of 17 Counts for Role in Benghazi Attack - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A US court found a Libyan national guilty on two charges of terrorism for his role in the 2012 Benghazi attack but could not reach a decision on 15 other counts, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Mustafa al-Imam, a Libyan national approximately 48 years old, was found guilty of terrorism charges for his participation in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the US Special Mission and Annex in Benghazi, Libya. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and US government personnel Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty died in the attack at the Mission and the nearby Annex in Benghazi," the release said on Monday. "The jury failed to reach a verdict on 15 other charged counts, leading the court to declare a mistrial on June 17, 2019.

"

Al-Imam, who was captured in Libya in 2017, was found guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and "maliciously destroying and injuring a dwelling and placing lives in jeopardy," according to the release.

The Libyan national now faces up to 35 years in prison based on the combined maximum penalty for the two crimes. The US government has not yet announced whether to retry Al-Imam on the 15 remaining counts, the release added.

On September 11-12, 2012, an armed group of Libyan jihadists attacked an American diplomatic mission in Benghazi, killing an ambassador and three other Americans.

Related Topics

Attack Died Libya June September 2017 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

5 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

5 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

5 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

5 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.