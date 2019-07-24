UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan National Dialogue To Begin After 'Liberation' Of Tripoli - East Libya Government

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Libyan National Dialogue to Begin After 'Liberation' of Tripoli - East Libya Government

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, intends to "liberate" Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), after which the process of national dialogue will begin, the foreign minister in the government in eastern Libya allied with LNA, Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, intends to "liberate" Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), after which the process of national dialogue will begin, the foreign minister in the government in eastern Libya allied with LNA, Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, told Sputnik.

"The goal of the operation that was launched on April 4 is to liberate Tripoli. I want to emphasize that we are talking about an operation, and not about an attack. The goal is to free the capital from those who captured it," the minister said.

According to him, Haftar's army does not intend to govern Tripoli or Libya with force.

"The only goal is to restore the state, security and stability .

.. When the capital is liberated, we will initiate national dialogue, we will move toward universal national reconciliation, and no side will be excluded," the minister said.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament supported by Haftar's LNA governing the country's east, and the GNA ruling in the west.

The situation escalated on April 4 when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over several cities near Tripoli. Three days later, the GNA announced its Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to repel the advances of the LNA.

Related Topics

Attack Army Parliament Split Tripoli Libya April From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt regularizes contract employees

42 seconds ago

Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineerin ..

4 minutes ago

Latvia Bans Rossiya Segodnya's Baltnews.lv Website ..

35 seconds ago

Mobile phone imports dip 11pc to $755.545 mln

37 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

38 seconds ago

Model Court awards death to a murder accused

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.