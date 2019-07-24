Libyan National Dialogue to Begin After 'Liberation' of Tripoli - East Libya Government

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, intends to "liberate" Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), after which the process of national dialogue will begin, the foreign minister in the government in eastern Libya allied with LNA, Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, intends to "liberate" Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), after which the process of national dialogue will begin, the foreign minister in the government in eastern Libya allied with LNA, Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, told Sputnik.

"The goal of the operation that was launched on April 4 is to liberate Tripoli. I want to emphasize that we are talking about an operation, and not about an attack. The goal is to free the capital from those who captured it," the minister said.

According to him, Haftar's army does not intend to govern Tripoli or Libya with force.

"The only goal is to restore the state, security and stability .

.. When the capital is liberated, we will initiate national dialogue, we will move toward universal national reconciliation, and no side will be excluded," the minister said.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament supported by Haftar's LNA governing the country's east, and the GNA ruling in the west.

The situation escalated on April 4 when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over several cities near Tripoli. Three days later, the GNA announced its Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to repel the advances of the LNA.