Libyan Negotiators Agree to Release Prisoners Before End of October - UNSMIL

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Libyan military and police negotiators representing the Tripoli- and Tobruk-based governments have agreed to release all prisoners from either side before the end of October, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

In a list of agreed-upon stipulations, UNSMIL reported of the agreement to "take urgent measures to exchange detainees captured in military operations before the end of next October, by forming specialized committees from the concerned parties."

During the talks in Egypt's Hurghada, the two sides also called for a swiftly set up talks between the security leadership from both sides in the 5+5 framework next week, the statement said.

According to the UNSMIL, other agreements included immediately addressing the issue of guarding the oil facilities in order to guarantee uninterrupted oil production and to re-establish road and air travel between the two sides of the country.

The security talks in Hurghada took place simultaneously with a second round of political negotiations between the two sides in Morocco's Bouznika.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based 2015-elected parliament have been in direct confrontation for five years. In late August, the mutually two sides announced and direct multilevel talks to resolve the conflict.