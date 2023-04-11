Libyan Parallel Prime Minister Bashagha Says He Hopes to Improve Ties With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Fathi Bashagha, Libya's prime minister leading the eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik that his cabinet was hoping for improvements in his country's bilateral ties with Russia, which are yet to reach the desired level.

The fact that Libya is currently ruled by two rival governments affects the way many countries are looking at the situation in Libya, the official stated, adding that this has also been the case with Russia as the relations between Moscow and Bashagha's cabinet are yet to reach "the desired level."

"We hope that these ties (with Russia) will further be strengthened and that new horizons for our relations and diplomatic exchange will be opened," Bashagha said.

At the moment, Libya is mainly ruled by two competing governments. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh, which are supported by the UN. The eastern part is under the Government of National Stability led by Bashagha. The south of the country is gripped by turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.