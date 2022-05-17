MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Violent clashes between armed groups broke out in Libya's capital of Tripoli following the arrival of parallel Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, forcing him to leave the city, the Libyan media reported on Tuesday.

The second attempt of Bashagha, who leads an alternative government, based in the Libyan eastern city of Tobruk, to enter Tripoli has spurred violent clashes and exchange of fire in the city center between the central government militias and Bashagha's forces. Hours of skirmishes with the use of various types of weapons caused damage to public and private property, Libyan newspaper Al-Marsad said.

Bashagha managed to escape from the center of Tripoli to its outskirts and then decided to leave the city to prevent further bloodshed and ensure people's safety, the Libya Observer reported, citing Bashagha's spokesman.

Libya has been plunged into a state of political uncertainty since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered following a NATO-led intervention in 2011. The country was subsequently split between two rival administrations. The western part of the country is under the control of the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, while the eastern part by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, who supported Bashagha's appointment as prime minister. The country has de-facto two prime ministers at the moment ” Dbeibah, who was elected in a UN-brokered election, and Bashagha, selected by the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives.