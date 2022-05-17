UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parallel Prime Minister Bashagha's Arrival In Tripoli Met With Clashes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Libyan Parallel Prime Minister Bashagha's Arrival in Tripoli Met With Clashes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Violent clashes between armed groups broke out in Libya's capital of Tripoli following the arrival of parallel Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, forcing him to leave the city, the Libyan media reported on Tuesday.

The second attempt of Bashagha, who leads an alternative government, based in the Libyan eastern city of Tobruk, to enter Tripoli has spurred violent clashes and exchange of fire in the city center between the central government militias and Bashagha's forces. Hours of skirmishes with the use of various types of weapons caused damage to public and private property, Libyan newspaper Al-Marsad said.

Bashagha managed to escape from the center of Tripoli to its outskirts and then decided to leave the city to prevent further bloodshed and ensure people's safety, the Libya Observer reported, citing Bashagha's spokesman.

Libya has been plunged into a state of political uncertainty since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered following a NATO-led intervention in 2011. The country was subsequently split between two rival administrations. The western part of the country is under the control of the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, while the eastern part by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, who supported Bashagha's appointment as prime minister. The country has de-facto two prime ministers at the moment ” Dbeibah, who was elected in a UN-brokered election, and Bashagha, selected by the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives.

Related Topics

Election Fire Prime Minister Army Exchange Split Tripoli Libya Media From Government

Recent Stories

Cricketers resume training at NHPC before start of ..

Cricketers resume training at NHPC before start of new season

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington ..

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington - Russian Foreign Minister

27 minutes ago
 5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, J ..

5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan: USGS

27 minutes ago
 West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to U ..

West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Lavrov

28 minutes ago
 Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

41 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Subs ..

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation in Kharkiv Region - Mil ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.