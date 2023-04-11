Libyan Parallel Prime Minister Says Armed Clashes Not Possible in Country in Near Future

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) There is no possibility of armed clashes in Libya in the near future, Fathi Bashagha, the country's prime minister leading the eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh, who heads the UN-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli, is ready to "do everything to retain his power, even at the expense of the Libyan people and their dignity and sovereignty," Bashagha said.

"However, we rule out that there will be any armed clashes in the near future, especially if there is international and national will to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Libyan crisis that would put an end to this absurdity in the face of a parallel power in Tripoli," Bashagha said.

Libya is now mainly ruled by two competing governments. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh. The eastern part is under the Government of National Stability led by Bashagha. The south of the country is gripped by turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.