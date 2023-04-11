Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parallel Prime Minister Says Armed Clashes Not Possible In Country In Near Future

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Libyan Parallel Prime Minister Says Armed Clashes Not Possible in Country in Near Future

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) There is no possibility of armed clashes in Libya in the near future, Fathi Bashagha, the country's prime minister leading the eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh, who heads the UN-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli, is ready to "do everything to retain his power, even at the expense of the Libyan people and their dignity and sovereignty," Bashagha said.

"However, we rule out that there will be any armed clashes in the near future, especially if there is international and national will to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Libyan crisis that would put an end to this absurdity in the face of a parallel power in Tripoli," Bashagha said.

Libya is now mainly ruled by two competing governments. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh. The eastern part is under the Government of National Stability led by Bashagha. The south of the country is gripped by turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Tripoli Libya Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.