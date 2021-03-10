Libyan Parliament Approves Composition of Government of National Accord

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Libya's unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, has approved the composition of the Government of National Accord.

The parliamentary session is broadcast live on Libyan tv.

"This government is empowered with the vote of confidence," parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said after the vote count.