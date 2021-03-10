UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Parliament Approves Composition Of Government Of National Accord

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:54 PM

Libyan Parliament Approves Composition of Government of National Accord

Libya's unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, has approved the composition of the Government of National Accord

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Libya's unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, has approved the composition of the Government of National Accord.

The parliamentary session is broadcast live on Libyan tv.

"This government is empowered with the vote of confidence," parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said after the vote count.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Libya TV Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

11 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

26 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

28 minutes ago

Cuban Biotech companies shows interest to invest i ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 7 accused in Multan

2 minutes ago

25 militants surrender in eastern Afghanistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.