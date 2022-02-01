UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament Begins Accepting Candidates' Applications For Prime Minister

The Libyan House of Representatives said on Monday that it had begun accepting applications from candidates for the post of prime minister, as the meeting on the selection of the new head of the cabinet is scheduled to be held on February 8

On January 17, the Libyan parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh, said that the government of national unity had lost its powers and called to reshuffle the government, after the parliament passed a no-confidence vote in September and its mandate expired on December 24.

"The Secretariat of the House of Representatives starts accepting documents from candidates for the post of prime minister ... the House of Representatives will meet on Tuesday, February 8, to select the prime minister," the statement read.

According to the statement, the candidates will have to brief lawmakers on their programs at a special meeting, which is set to be held on February 7.

According to sources of broadcaster Al Arabiya, Former Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, Former Libyan Presidential Council Vice Chairman Ahmed Maiteeg, Libyan Diplomat Aref Ali Nayed and Lybian businessman Mohamed Al-Muntasir expressed their intention to run for the post.

The transition government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in February, 2021 in the hope that it would lead the country into a general election on December 24, but the polls were delayed after the eligibility of several candidates was questioned.

