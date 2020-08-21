Libyan Parliament Expects Political Process to Begin in Next Few Days - Spokesman

Libya's East-Based House of Representatives expects the political process to resume in the next few days, the spokesman for the assembly, Abdullah Belhaq told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Libya's East-Based House of Representatives expects the political process to resume in the next few days, the spokesman for the assembly, Abdullah Belhaq told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, announced a ceasefire and declared the formation of demilitarized zones in the strategic regions of Sirte and Jufra.

In a similar statement published by the other side, the elected parliament based in Tobruk, confirmed the ceasefire declaration and emphasized that the agreement meant the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libyan soil.

"The most important thing now is to resume political dialogue. The official agenda has not be set yet but we expect the political process to resume in the next few days," the representative said.