Libyan Parliament Passes Vote Of No Confidence Against Government Of National Unity

4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Libyan parliament passed on Tuesday a vote of no confidence against the Government of National Unity by a majority vote, parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Balhiq told Sputnik.

"The vote of confidence in the government was withdrawn by the decision of the majority of lawmakers present at the meeting, 89 out of 113," Balhiq explained.

More Stories From World

