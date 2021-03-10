UrduPoint.com
Libyan Parliament Postpones Vote Of Confidence In Interim Government

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 AM

Libyan Parliament Postpones Vote of Confidence in Interim Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Libyan lawmakers postponed voting on a vote of confidence in the country's interim government for additional consultations, a spokesman for Libya's House of Representatives said.

A special meeting of the House of Representatives to discuss a vote of confidence in the country's interim government has been held in the city of Sirte since Sunday.

A total of 132 lawmakers from various parts of the country arrived in the city to attend the meeting.

"The meeting of the House of Representatives, dedicated to a vote of confidence in the Government of National Accord, has been suspended for additional consultations," the spokesman said in a statement.

The parliament meeting is expected to continue on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

