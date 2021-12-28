UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament Proposes To Dissolve Provisional Government For Failure To Hold Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The deputy commission of the eastern-based Libyan parliament proposed on Monday to dissolve the Government of National Unity, a transitional government for the country, for its failure to hold the presidential election scheduled on December 24.

On Monday, members of the Libyan parliament met in Tobruk to discuss a draft roadmap for the presidential election that was postponed last week.

"(The Commission has recommended) the restructuring of the current executive branch, which was unable to provide the necessary stability (for holding the election)," the commission's report read.

The commission also criticized the nomination of the current prime minister of Libya's transitional government, Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba, for the presidency.

"The prime minister broke his promise not to run (for the presidency), a number of government ministers have actually become members of his campaign... This step has led to a violation of the principles of justice and equality of chances between presidential candidates," the commission said in a report.

On Wednesday, the Libyan High Election Commission proposed to the parliament to postpone the presidential election, which was to be held on Friday, to January 24, 2022. The commission noted that it was technically ready to hold the vote, but due to "force majeure," it was unable to announce the final list of candidates allowed to run for the presidency on time.

In February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum under the authority of the United Nations elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, which was entrusted to lead the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24. The former ambassador of the Libyan Government of National Accord to Greece, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, was elected head of the Presidential Council. Libyan businessman and politician Al-Dabaiba was elected head of the transitional government.

