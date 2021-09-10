UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament Ratifies Law On Presidential Election

Libyan Parliament Ratifies Law on Presidential Election

The Libyan parliament, based in the eastern part of the country, ratified on Thursday a controversial law on the presidential election and submitted it to the national election committee

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Libyan parliament, based in the eastern part of the country, ratified on Thursday a controversial law on the presidential election and submitted it to the national election committee.

"The speaker of the Parliament of Libya, Aguila Saleh, has ratified law no.1 on the election of the president and his authority. The law has been submitted to the supreme election committee and the UN mission in Libya as well as all authorized entities," Saleh's spokesman Fathi Al-Marimi said in a statement.

At the same time, the Tripoli-based High State Council expressed its opposition to the decision and accused Saleh of an attempt to assume power that does not belong to him in order to affect the electoral process.

The council also mentioned the necessity to coordinate the actions of both the parliament and the council, including the discussion of the election law.

In August, the parliament voted for a new law on direct presidential election.

Libya was involved in an armed conflict between rival factions following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In March, international mediation efforts resulted in the creation of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU). The GNU will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.

