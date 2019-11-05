Libyan Parliament Sidelined by International Community From Migration Projects - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Libyan House of Representatives controlling the country's east has some reservations about the international programs reducing migration flows, but the international charities and the European Union cooperate primarily with the Government of National Accord (GNA) that governs the west, Yousef Al-Aqouri, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, told Sputnik.

"On the migration crisis, the EU and international organizations cooperate only with the GNA. We have reservations about some agreements, such as the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Italy, only aiming to limit a number of migrants arriving in Italy without any regard to their humanitarian state. Many of them have been sent back to centers in areas which belong to the GNA and supervised by outlawed armed groups. It makes migrants vulnerable to exploitation and violence," Al-Aqouri said.

The House of Representatives has some concerns about EU anti-trafficking mission Sophia and about a training program for the Libyan coast guard, "which didn't set any standards for participation and allowed case-holders and offenders to attend it," the lawmaker added citing reports obtained by the House.

"Unfortunately, as the international community supports the GNA and recognizes it as the only legitimate channel, our reservations, which are worthy of consideration, did not receive the required attention," Al-Aqouri concluded.

Libya serves as a transit point for thousands of migrants who attempt to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. The journey is extremely perilous often resulting in deaths of those who try to cross the sea. A number of international charities have been organizing sea rescue missions in the region. However, EU countries, for instance, Italy and Malta, have been reluctant to let the rescued migrants disembark.

The European Union has been working with Libya to manage migration flows. The training program for the Libyan coast guard has been one of the EU-championed measures. However, back in February, Politico outlet reported on leaked documents showing that some members of the Libyan Coast Guard were working with smugglers and EU officials were aware of that.