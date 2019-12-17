Libyan Parliament Slams EU Policy Over Migration as Violating International Law - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Libyan House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned the European Union 's policy on migration, saying that it did not respect the humanitarian principles and violated international law, Yousef Al-Aqouri, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Libyan legislature, told Sputnik.

"We have consistently expressed our doubts over the EU policy, as it does not take into account the humanitarian principles and migrants' living conditions. It mainly focuses on reducing their number on the European territory. ... Such a policy violates international law," Al-Aqouri said.

He added that parliament was unsure about the effectiveness of the EU-backed rescue efforts, dubbed Operation Sophia.

According to the chairman, the parliament's numerous requests to the European authorities to reconsider its migrant policies "had been left unheard."

Operation Sophia was launched in 2015 to prevent migrants from drowning while attempting a perilous journey across the Mediterranean from North Africa. However, Italy, Greece and some other frontline countries have taken a tough stance on the new arrivals and demanded that other EU nations share their migrant burden. Last year, Italy closed its ports to migrant rescue ships.

The discussion on which country should take in migrants rescued at sea has been at the core of the EU's years-long dispute over migration.