UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Parliament Speaker Announces General Mobilization Amid Turkey's Threats - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:00 AM

Libyan Parliament Speaker Announces General Mobilization Amid Turkey's Threats - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa late on Sunday declared a general mobilization in the country amid recent Turkey's threats against the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, local media reported.

On Sunday, Libyan eastern city of Ajdabiya's security directorate said that it arrested two Turkish citizens after Haftar's instruction to respond to Turkey's support for terrorist groups in Libya. At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier that the LNA arrested six country's nationals and warned that Haftar's forces would become "legitimate targets" if Turkish citizens were not immediately released.

Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported that Saleh announced the mobilization as an eastern forces supreme commander in a response to Ankara's statement.

Tensions between Ankara and eastern Libyan forces escalated last week, when the LNA said its air defenses had shot down a Turkish-made drone launched by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near Tripoli. At a press conference in Benghazi on the same day, the LNA spokesman, Ahmed Mismari, said that Turkish drones had been used in the recent GNA operation to recapture the strategic city of Garyan to the south of Tripoli from the LNA.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated on April 4, after the LNA launched an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the GNA. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Army Turkey Tripoli Ajdabiya Same Ankara Libya April Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

5 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

5 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

6 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.