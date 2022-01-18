UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls For Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

Libyan parliament speaker Aguila Saleh on Monday called for the government of national unity to be reshuffled after its mandate expired last month

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Libyan parliament speaker Aguila Saleh on Monday called for the government of national unity to be reshuffled after its mandate expired last month.

"It needs to be restructured," Saleh told the national parliament in Tobruk.

The transition government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva last March in the hope that it would lead the North African nation into a general election on December 24, but the polls were delayed after the eligibility of several candidates was questioned.

Imad Al-Sayeh, the head of Libya's high electoral commission, told the legislature that preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections could take six to eight months, citing lengthy court appeals by presidential rivals.

Related Topics

Parliament Geneva Lead Libya March December Government Unity Foods Limited Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

14 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 Shock waves, landslides may have caused 'rare' vol ..

Shock waves, landslides may have caused 'rare' volcano tsunami: experts

15 minutes ago
 Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tai ..

Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tailbacks

43 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister D ..

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Trade, Security

43 minutes ago
 CAS frees Pape Gueye to play for Senegal at AFCON

CAS frees Pape Gueye to play for Senegal at AFCON

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.