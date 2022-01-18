Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Libyan parliament speaker Aguila Saleh on Monday called for the government of national unity to be reshuffled after its mandate expired last month.

"It needs to be restructured," Saleh told the national parliament in Tobruk.

The transition government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva last March in the hope that it would lead the North African nation into a general election on December 24, but the polls were delayed after the eligibility of several candidates was questioned.

Imad Al-Sayeh, the head of Libya's high electoral commission, told the legislature that preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections could take six to eight months, citing lengthy court appeals by presidential rivals.