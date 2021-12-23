UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament To Develop Election Strategy Next Week

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:54 PM

Libyan House of Representatives spokesman Abdullah Bliheg announced on Thursday that the Libyan Parliament will develop a strategy of presidential and parliamentary elections within a week, as the presidential election was postponed for a month

The High National Election Commission of Libya on Wednesday proposed postponing the presidential election, which was originally scheduled for this Friday, until January 24, 2022. The commission noted that it was technically ready to proceed with the election, though it was unable to announce the final list of admitted candidates due to a "force majeure." Various sources from Tripoli and Benghazi told Sputnik that the delay with the list was caused by the differences of opinion of numerous warring parties in Libya over certain candidates' applications to the presidential post.

"The commission ... will deal with the development of a draft strategy (on preparation for the election) after December 24. Within a week, the commission will submit the draft for consideration at the next meeting of the House of Representatives," the parliamentary document posted on Bliheg's Twitter read.

The commission received 98 applications for the election. The leader of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh Issa, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba, Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam Muammar al-Gaddafi, and former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha are among the most prominent candidates.

In the beginning of February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum under the authority of the United Nations elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, which is in power in the country until general elections scheduled for December 24. The former ambassador of the Libyan Government of National Accord to Greece, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, was elected the head of the Presidential Council. Libyan businessman and politician Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba was elected head of the transitional government.

