UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament Votes For Bashagha's Candidacy For Premiership - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Libyan parliament on Thursday voted to elect Fathi Bashagha as a new prime minister, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said.

Bashagha previously served as the interior minister in the Government of National Accord (GNA).

"The House of Representatives (the parliament) of Libya unanimously elected Fathi Bashagha as head of government," Saleh said, as quoted by Al Arabiya.

The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, has said that he does not intend to transfer power in the country before the presidential election.

>