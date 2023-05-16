Libyan Parliament Votes to Remove Prime Minister Bashagha From Office

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Libyan parliament on Tuesday voted to remove Fathi Bashagha, the prime minister leading eastern-based Government of National Stability, from the office, the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said on Tuesday.

"The House of Representatives (the parliament) voted by a majority vote to remove the head of government, Fathi Bashagha, from office and begin investigations against him," Bliheg tweeted.