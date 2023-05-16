UrduPoint.com

Libyan Parliament Votes To Remove Prime Minister Bashagha From Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Libyan Parliament Votes to Remove Prime Minister Bashagha From Office

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Libyan parliament on Tuesday voted to remove Fathi Bashagha, the prime minister leading eastern-based Government of National Stability, from the office, the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said on Tuesday.

"The House of Representatives (the parliament) voted by a majority vote to remove the head of government, Fathi Bashagha, from office and begin investigations against him," Bliheg tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote From Government

Recent Stories

Rupee gains Rs0.01against US dollar in interbank m ..

Rupee gains Rs0.01against US dollar in interbank market

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks ..

CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks operating in the UAE

47 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches national campaign for early detecti ..

MoHAP launches national campaign for early detection of hypertension

1 hour ago
 ‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

2 hours ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.