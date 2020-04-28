Libyan Political Agreement Remains Sole Internationally Recognized One - United Nations

The Libyan political agreement remains the only one that is internationally recognized framework for governments in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Libyan political agreement remains the only one that is internationally recognized framework for governments in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Gen.

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, designated himself as the supreme leader of Libya.

"Our position is unchanged," Dujarric regarding Haftar's move. "[T]he Libyan political agreement, the institutions that come out of this agreement, remain the sole internationally recognized framework of governments in Libya and that is in line with UN Security Council resolutions."