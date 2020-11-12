Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia Extended Until November 20 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) underway in the Tunisian resort city of Gammarth will be extended for an additional four days until November 20, Libya24 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The forum began on Monday and was originally scheduled to run until November 16. It is an inclusive political dialogue held under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) that brought together 75 delegates representing various sections of the Libyan society seeking to find a solution to a long-time civil conflict. Earlier in the day, the UN mission released a draft political road map, according to which the forum will end with an appointment of a transitional government.

According to the news portal's sources, the UN mission also had to postpone the appointment of candidates to the Libyan transitional government because of the Libyan House of Representatives' "strong opposition" to the proposed roadmap. The decision on the candidates will reportedly not be taken until a consensus is reached on all other items of the plan.

The UNSMIL-proposed plan entails formation of a transitional Presidential Council and government, both of which are supposed to be comprised of members representing all of Libya's three key regions ” Cyrenaica, Fezzan and Tripolitania.

Once all candidates are approved by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, a transition period is supposed to follow for no longer than 18 months and result in a general election.

Many in Libya are skeptical about the forum, chiefly because many of the participants are hardly known to the majority of the population. People are also critical about the attendance of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.