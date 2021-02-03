Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Members to Vote on Executive Body on Friday - Forum Member

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) will vote on the list system to select a new Libyan executive body on Friday, Libyan Member of Parliament and member of the LPDF Mohamed Al-Raied told Sputnik today.

"The voting on the list system shall be held the coming Friday ... tomorrow on Thursday we will formulate the lists and consensuses," Al-Raied said in response to a question regarding the status of the voting process.

Launched in Geneva on Monday under the auspices of the United Nations acting Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams, the LPDF follows the road map set at the initial LPDF meeting in the Tunisian capital in November.

The members of the forum are expected to cast their votes for any of the three members of the country's presidency council and the prime minister on Friday in accordance with a mechanism agreed to by parties in January to select a temporary, unified executive authority to lead the war-torn country to the national elections scheduled for December this year.