Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to Play Vital Role in Ending Crisis in Country - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia believes that the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) will play a vital role in overcoming the crisis in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday and wished best of luck to the transitional leadership of Libya.

The LPDF was launched in early November to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis. In mid-November, participants agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country. Earlier on Friday, representatives of Libya's warring sides voted for the new temporary executive during the LPDF talks in Switzerland ” Mohammad Younes Menfi became the new head of the presidency council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah became the new prime minister.

"The result of the LPDF's work is intended to become an important, vital stage on the path to overcoming the lengthy and severe crisis in Libya.

We wish the new Libyan leadership to successfully solve its difficult tasks of the transitional period, and the main challenges are holding a constitutional referendum, as well as general elections scheduled for December 24 of this year," the ministry said in a press release.

Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi are set to become Menfi's deputies in the Presidency Council until the December vote.

Libya has been torn by internal conflicts since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The North African country has been split between rival administrations for years ” the western part is controlled by the Government of National Accord, while the eastern part is under the Libyan National Army.