Libyan Political Talks May Take Place Before End of October - UN Acting Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) UN Acting Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams said on Monday that in the coming days she expects to announce news on the holding of intra-Libyan political talks that could be relaunched before the end of October.

Earlier in the day, Williams participated in a ministerial event on Libya co-hosted by the United Nations and Germany seeking to reach a lasting settlement in the country.

"I'm working on internal traps right now, and I really should have some news in the coming days," Williams said when asked when the talks could be relaunched. "I would like to do this as soon as possible. Preferably, before the end of this month."

Williams said that when it comes to the timeline for holding such talks, she is mindful of the decision announced by the Libya Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj to step down by the end of this month.

Williams also said that the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic had created extra challenges to hold this large-scale dialogue, and the health and safety of everyone participating in the future negotiations is an utmost priority.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country plunged into a brutal conflict. Libya today is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the GNA in the west, assisted by Turkey.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in Berlin, Germany, including Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt as participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.