UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Political Talks May Take Place Before End Of October - UN Acting Special Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Libyan Political Talks May Take Place Before End of October - UN Acting Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) UN Acting Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams said on Monday that in the coming days she expects to announce news on the holding of intra-Libyan political talks that could be relaunched before the end of October.

Earlier in the day, Williams participated in a ministerial event on Libya co-hosted by the United Nations and Germany seeking to reach a lasting settlement in the country.

"I'm working on internal traps right now, and I really should have some news in the coming days," Williams said when asked when the talks could be relaunched. "I would like to do this as soon as possible. Preferably, before the end of this month."

Williams said that when it comes to the timeline for holding such talks, she is mindful of the decision announced by the Libya Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj to step down by the end of this month.

Williams also said that the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic had created extra challenges to hold this large-scale dialogue, and the health and safety of everyone participating in the future negotiations is an utmost priority.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country plunged into a brutal conflict. Libya today is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the GNA in the west, assisted by Turkey.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in Berlin, Germany, including Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt as participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt European Union Germany Berlin United States Libya January October Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

22 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

22 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

22 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

36 minutes ago

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.