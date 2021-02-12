Libyan Premier Starts Consultations With Parties on Creation of New Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah has begun consultations with the country's parties in a bid to form a new government, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Dbeibah's media office.

The office indicated that the prime minister was committed to the timeframe specified in a roadmap that was agreed upon in Geneva, according to the broadcaster. Following the formation, the fresh government will be introduced to the country's parliament for the vote of confidence as part of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's (LPDF) decisions.

Earlier in the month, a member of the Libyan House of Representatives, Mohammed al-Raied, told Sputnik that the country's parliament was due to hold a session in the western city of Sabratah on February 14, during which Dbeibah, who enjoys the support of the Western tribes, might name the new cabinet as he was granted a 21-day period to do so, and a roadmap for the next stage could be approved.

Last week, the Swiss-hosted LPDF elected an interim caretaker unity government to take charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF picked Mohammad Younes Menfi, a former ambassador in Greece for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, as the new head of the Presidency Council. His two deputies will be Mossa Al-Koni, a representative of Libya's south, and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, a representative of the west.

On Thursday, Menfi made his first visit to the eastern city of Benghazi in his new capacity and was received by the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, in the nearby Ar Rajma village. Haftar, in turn, confirmed his forces' support for the Menfi-led council.